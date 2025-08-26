クォートセクション
SEZL: Sezzle Inc

91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SEZLの今日の為替レートは、2.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.69の安値と93.04の高値で取引されました。

Sezzle Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
89.69 93.04
1年のレンジ
24.86 477.53
以前の終値
89.50
始値
89.69
買値
91.60
買値
91.90
安値
89.69
高値
93.04
出来高
2.205 K
1日の変化
2.35%
1ヶ月の変化
0.08%
6ヶ月の変化
170.05%
1年の変化
-45.51%
