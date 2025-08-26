通貨 / SEZL
SEZL: Sezzle Inc
91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEZLの今日の為替レートは、2.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.69の安値と93.04の高値で取引されました。
Sezzle Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEZL News
1日のレンジ
89.69 93.04
1年のレンジ
24.86 477.53
- 以前の終値
- 89.50
- 始値
- 89.69
- 買値
- 91.60
- 買値
- 91.90
- 安値
- 89.69
- 高値
- 93.04
- 出来高
- 2.205 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 170.05%
- 1年の変化
- -45.51%
21 9月, 日曜日