Moedas / SEZL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SEZL: Sezzle Inc
90.98 USD 2.49 (2.81%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SEZL para hoje mudou para 2.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.40 e o mais alto foi 91.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sezzle Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEZL Notícias
- Sezzle: Incredible Buy Or Risky Business? (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- SEZL Soars 128% in 6 Months: Is Buying Still an Option for Investors?
- Sezzle: Why 30x Forward FCF Still Makes Sense (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Análise da InvestingPro sobre Sezzle gera retorno de 51% em apenas 2 meses
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Sezzle delivers 51% return in just 2 months
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- Sezzle: Possibly The Best GARP Opportunity In The BNPL Segment (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle As A Speculative Buy: Balancing Risks And Growth Potential (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle Stock: Explosive Growth And BNPL Tailwinds Drive Long-Term Upside (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Could Rally 49.63%: Here's is How to Trade
- Affirm's Tech Moat: Is Real-Time Underwriting the Differentiator?
- Why Sezzle Stock Tumbled 39% in August
- PayPal & Venmo Users to Get Early Access to Perplexity's Comet Browser
- Affirm's 0% APR Loans Play: Smart Growth Driver or Profitability Risk?
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Can Affirm Card Be the Next Evolution of Consumer Payments?
- The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Affirm Earnings Beat. Guidance Above Views Despite Walmart Worries.
- FI vs. SEZL: Which Fintech Stock Holds Stronger Momentum Right Now?
- Meet the Growth Stock That's Crushing the Market
- Here's What Could Move Affirm Stock With Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due
- SEZL's GMV Soars: Is Customer Engagement Strategy Paying Off?
Faixa diária
88.40 91.46
Faixa anual
24.86 477.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.49
- Open
- 89.53
- Bid
- 90.98
- Ask
- 91.28
- Low
- 88.40
- High
- 91.46
- Volume
- 900
- Mudança diária
- 2.81%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 168.22%
- Mudança anual
- -45.88%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh