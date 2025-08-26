Divisas / SEZL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SEZL: Sezzle Inc
88.49 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SEZL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 86.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 89.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sezzle Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEZL News
- Sezzle: Incredible Buy Or Risky Business? (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- SEZL Soars 128% in 6 Months: Is Buying Still an Option for Investors?
- Sezzle: Why 30x Forward FCF Still Makes Sense (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- La llamada bajista de InvestingPro sobre Sezzle genera un rendimiento del 51% en solo 2 meses
- La apuesta bajista de InvestingPro en Sezzle genera retorno del 51% en 2 meses
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Sezzle delivers 51% return in just 2 months
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Can On-Demand's Popularity Continue to Help SEZL Pay Dividends?
- Sezzle: Possibly The Best GARP Opportunity In The BNPL Segment (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle As A Speculative Buy: Balancing Risks And Growth Potential (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Sezzle Stock: Explosive Growth And BNPL Tailwinds Drive Long-Term Upside (NASDAQ:SEZL)
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) Could Rally 49.63%: Here's is How to Trade
- Affirm's Tech Moat: Is Real-Time Underwriting the Differentiator?
- Why Sezzle Stock Tumbled 39% in August
- PayPal & Venmo Users to Get Early Access to Perplexity's Comet Browser
- Affirm's 0% APR Loans Play: Smart Growth Driver or Profitability Risk?
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Can Affirm Card Be the Next Evolution of Consumer Payments?
- The $7 Trillion “Trump Shock” About to Hit Wall Street
- How to Profit From the $7 Trillion “Trump Shock”
- Affirm Earnings Beat. Guidance Above Views Despite Walmart Worries.
- FI vs. SEZL: Which Fintech Stock Holds Stronger Momentum Right Now?
- Meet the Growth Stock That's Crushing the Market
- Here's What Could Move Affirm Stock With Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due
Rango diario
86.53 89.98
Rango anual
24.86 477.53
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.83
- Open
- 88.99
- Bid
- 88.49
- Ask
- 88.79
- Low
- 86.53
- High
- 89.98
- Volumen
- 1.722 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 160.88%
- Cambio anual
- -47.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B