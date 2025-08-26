CotizacionesSecciones
SEZL: Sezzle Inc

88.49 USD 0.34 (0.38%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SEZL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 86.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 89.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sezzle Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
86.53 89.98
Rango anual
24.86 477.53
Cierres anteriores
88.83
Open
88.99
Bid
88.49
Ask
88.79
Low
86.53
High
89.98
Volumen
1.722 K
Cambio diario
-0.38%
Cambio mensual
-3.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
160.88%
Cambio anual
-47.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B