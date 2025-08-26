CotationsSections
Devises / SEZL
Retour à Actions

SEZL: Sezzle Inc

91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SEZL a changé de 2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 89.69 et à un maximum de 93.04.

Suivez la dynamique Sezzle Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEZL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
89.69 93.04
Range Annuel
24.86 477.53
Clôture Précédente
89.50
Ouverture
89.69
Bid
91.60
Ask
91.90
Plus Bas
89.69
Plus Haut
93.04
Volume
2.205 K
Changement quotidien
2.35%
Changement Mensuel
0.08%
Changement à 6 Mois
170.05%
Changement Annuel
-45.51%
20 septembre, samedi