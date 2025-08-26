Devises / SEZL
SEZL: Sezzle Inc
91.60 USD 2.10 (2.35%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SEZL a changé de 2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 89.69 et à un maximum de 93.04.
Suivez la dynamique Sezzle Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SEZL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
89.69 93.04
Range Annuel
24.86 477.53
- Clôture Précédente
- 89.50
- Ouverture
- 89.69
- Bid
- 91.60
- Ask
- 91.90
- Plus Bas
- 89.69
- Plus Haut
- 93.04
- Volume
- 2.205 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 170.05%
- Changement Annuel
- -45.51%
20 septembre, samedi