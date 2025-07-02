QuotesSections
QQQA: ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

47.80 USD 0.78 (1.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQA exchange rate has changed by 1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.64 and at a high of 47.80.

Follow ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QQQA stock price today?

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock is priced at 47.80 today. It trades within 47.64 - 47.80, yesterday's close was 47.02, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QQQA shows these updates.

Does ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF is currently valued at 47.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.02% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQA movements.

How to buy QQQA stock?

You can buy ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 47.80. Orders are usually placed near 47.80 or 48.10, while 2 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow QQQA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QQQA stock?

Investing in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.55 - 52.70 and current price 47.80. Many compare 0.67% and 13.65% before placing orders at 47.80 or 48.10. Explore the QQQA price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the past year was 52.70. Within 34.55 - 52.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) over the year was 34.55. Comparing it with the current 47.80 and 34.55 - 52.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QQQA stock split?

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.02, and 8.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.64 47.80
Year Range
34.55 52.70
Previous Close
47.02
Open
47.64
Bid
47.80
Ask
48.10
Low
47.64
High
47.80
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.66%
Month Change
0.67%
6 Months Change
13.65%
Year Change
8.02%
