Currencies / NTLA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NTLA: Intellia Therapeutics Inc
12.27 USD 0.70 (6.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTLA exchange rate has changed by 6.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.39 and at a high of 12.52.
Follow Intellia Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTLA News
- 2 More Stocks With 1,000% Upside
- Why Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up Figma After 20% Stock Crash
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys FIGMA stock and sells GENIUS SPORTS
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, sells Roku stock, buys CRISPR and Intellia
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- NTLA, DKNG: Cathie Wood Bets Millions on Biotech, Continues Dumping DraftKings Stock - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Intellia stock, trims DraftKings position
- Can CRSP's In Vivo Pipeline Aid Long-Term Growth Beyond Casgevy?
- Cathie Wood Invests $4M in This Biotech Stock, Trims Stakes in Roku and DraftKings - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK shifts focus, buys Intellia stock, sells Roku and DraftKings
- Cathie Wood’s ARK shifts focus, buys CRSP stock, sells ROKU
- Cathie Wood Trims Stakes in Robinhood, Roku, and Shopify, Adds PagerDuty and Intellia - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with PagerDuty and Robinhood stock trades
- CRISPR Therapeutics Gains 41.4% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $17 Million Robinhood Stake on the Dip
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Intellia Therapeutics: It May Be Time To Get Excited And Buy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:NTLA)
- Intellia Therapeutics stock price target slashed by Guggenheim to $14
- Can Rising Casgevy Sales Aid CRISPR Therapeutics Post Q2 Earnings?
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
Daily Range
11.39 12.52
Year Range
5.90 21.47
- Previous Close
- 11.57
- Open
- 11.69
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Low
- 11.39
- High
- 12.52
- Volume
- 11.483 K
- Daily Change
- 6.05%
- Month Change
- 9.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.54%
- Year Change
- -40.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%