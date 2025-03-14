Currencies / HSON
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HSON: Hudson Global Inc
9.88 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSON exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.62 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow Hudson Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSON News
- Star Equity completes $5 million share buyback, authorizes new program
- Why Is Star Equity Stock (STRR) Up 370% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Hudson Global to change name to Star Equity Holdings
- Hudson Global shareholders approve merger-related share issuance and board elections
- Star Equity Holdings stockholders approve merger with Hudson Global subsidiary
- Hudson Global CEO to receive half of base salary in equity grants
- Earnings call transcript: Hudson Global Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Hudson Global Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 77% despite flat revenue
- Hudson Global (HSON) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Hudson Global (HSON) Q2 Revenue Tops 3%
- Hudson Global Inc earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Brink's (BCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hudson RPO acquires Alpha Consulting Group to enter Japanese market
- HSON stock touches 52-week low at $8.83 amid market challenges
- Star Equity and Hudson Global announce definitive merger
- Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hudson Global, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HSON)
Daily Range
9.62 9.99
Year Range
8.28 16.28
- Previous Close
- 9.87
- Open
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- Low
- 9.62
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.61%
- Year Change
- -38.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev