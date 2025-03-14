KurseKategorien
Währungen / HSON
Zurück zum Aktien

HSON: Hudson Global Inc

9.88 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HSON hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.99 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Hudson Global Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HSON News

Tagesspanne
9.62 9.99
Jahresspanne
8.28 16.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.87
Eröffnung
9.90
Bid
9.88
Ask
10.18
Tief
9.62
Hoch
9.99
Volumen
55
Tagesänderung
0.10%
Monatsänderung
4.77%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.61%
Jahresänderung
-38.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K