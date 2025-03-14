Währungen / HSON
HSON: Hudson Global Inc
9.88 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HSON hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.99 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hudson Global Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HSON News
- Star Equity: Director Fruhbeis kauft Aktien im Wert von 2.550 $
- Fruhbeis, director at Star Equity, buys $2,550 in shares
- Star Equity schließt Aktienrückkauf über 5 Mio. US-Dollar ab und genehmigt neues Programm
- Star Equity completes $5 million share buyback, authorizes new program
- Why Is Star Equity Stock (STRR) Up 370% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Hudson Global to change name to Star Equity Holdings
- Hudson Global shareholders approve merger-related share issuance and board elections
- Star Equity Holdings stockholders approve merger with Hudson Global subsidiary
- Hudson Global CEO to receive half of base salary in equity grants
- Earnings call transcript: Hudson Global Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Hudson Global Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 77% despite flat revenue
- Hudson Global (HSON) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Hudson Global (HSON) Q2 Revenue Tops 3%
- Hudson Global Inc earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Brink's (BCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hudson RPO acquires Alpha Consulting Group to enter Japanese market
- HSON stock touches 52-week low at $8.83 amid market challenges
- Star Equity and Hudson Global announce definitive merger
- Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hudson Global, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HSON)
Tagesspanne
9.62 9.99
Jahresspanne
8.28 16.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.87
- Eröffnung
- 9.90
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- Tief
- 9.62
- Hoch
- 9.99
- Volumen
- 55
- Tagesänderung
- 0.10%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.61%
- Jahresänderung
- -38.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K