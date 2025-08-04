Currencies / HLVX
HLVX: HilleVax Inc
2.09 USD 0.01 (0.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLVX exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.09 and at a high of 2.11.
Follow HilleVax Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HLVX News
- Leerink Partners reiterates Outperform rating on XOMA stock amid strong Q2 results
- I’m Staying Neutral On XOMA After The LAVA And HilleVax Deals (NASDAQ:XOMA)
- Hillevax stock rises after XOMA Royalty announces acquisition
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- XOMA Royalty to acquire HilleVax and LAVA Therapeutics in separate deals
Daily Range
2.09 2.11
Year Range
1.34 2.17
- Previous Close
- 2.10
- Open
- 2.10
- Bid
- 2.09
- Ask
- 2.39
- Low
- 2.09
- High
- 2.11
- Volume
- 474
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.18%
- Year Change
- 17.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%