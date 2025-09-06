Currencies / HD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HD: Home Depot Inc (The)
421.85 USD 0.96 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HD exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 421.22 and at a high of 424.35.
Follow Home Depot Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HD News
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Home Depot Digital Sales Jump 12%: Is Online Edge a Moat?
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at start of Fed meeting week; Tesla advances
- Plunging Mortgage Rates Could Light Up These 9 Stocks - Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Stock Market News for Sep 12, 2025
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- Jacobs says QXO can thrive even as giants Home Depot and Lowe’s loom over deals
- 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Their Payouts by Over 50% in 5 Years
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- How Home Depot's GMS Acquisition Redefines Its Pro Contractor Reach
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- RH Gears to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know
- The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years?
- Citigroup, Home Depot, Rocket Companies And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Citigroup (NYSE:C), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- Lowe's Stock: Pro-Market Expansion, Digital Momentum And Rate Cuts Drive Upside (NYSE:LOW)
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- The BLSH Strategy: The Compounding Machine
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
Daily Range
421.22 424.35
Year Range
326.31 437.71
- Previous Close
- 422.81
- Open
- 423.37
- Bid
- 421.85
- Ask
- 422.15
- Low
- 421.22
- High
- 424.35
- Volume
- 2.622 K
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 4.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.85%
- Year Change
- 4.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%