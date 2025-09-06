QuotesSections
HD: Home Depot Inc (The)

421.85 USD 0.96 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HD exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 421.22 and at a high of 424.35.

Follow Home Depot Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

HD News

Daily Range
421.22 424.35
Year Range
326.31 437.71
Previous Close
422.81
Open
423.37
Bid
421.85
Ask
422.15
Low
421.22
High
424.35
Volume
2.622 K
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
4.50%
6 Months Change
15.85%
Year Change
4.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%