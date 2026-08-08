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GMOM: Cambria Global Momentum ETF
GMOM exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.11 and at a high of 37.17.
Follow Cambria Global Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GMOM stock price today?
Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock is priced at 37.14 today. It trades within 37.11 - 37.17, yesterday's close was 37.00, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of GMOM shows these updates.
Does Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Global Momentum ETF is currently valued at 37.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.78% and USD. View the chart live to track GMOM movements.
How to buy GMOM stock?
You can buy Cambria Global Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 37.14. Orders are usually placed near 37.14 or 37.44, while 11 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow GMOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GMOM stock?
Investing in Cambria Global Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.68 - 38.26 and current price 37.14. Many compare 2.12% and -1.77% before placing orders at 37.14 or 37.44. Explore the GMOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the past year was 38.26. Within 30.68 - 38.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Global Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) over the year was 30.68. Comparing it with the current 37.14 and 30.68 - 38.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GMOM stock split?
Cambria Global Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.00, and 20.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.00
- Open
- 37.15
- Bid
- 37.14
- Ask
- 37.44
- Low
- 37.11
- High
- 37.17
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.77%
- Year Change
- 20.78%