FMX: Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V
96.29 USD 3.59 (3.87%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMX exchange rate has changed by 3.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.64 and at a high of 97.42.
Follow Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
92.64 97.42
Year Range
81.07 108.54
- Previous Close
- 92.70
- Open
- 93.09
- Bid
- 96.29
- Ask
- 96.59
- Low
- 92.64
- High
- 97.42
- Volume
- 3.567 K
- Daily Change
- 3.87%
- Month Change
- 11.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.43%
- Year Change
- -2.79%
21 September, Sunday