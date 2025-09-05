Currencies / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
259.74 USD 1.65 (0.64%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DASH exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 257.23 and at a high of 261.36.
Follow DoorDash Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DASH News
Daily Range
257.23 261.36
Year Range
140.53 264.22
- Previous Close
- 258.09
- Open
- 257.94
- Bid
- 259.74
- Ask
- 260.04
- Low
- 257.23
- High
- 261.36
- Volume
- 2.019 K
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 7.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.61%
- Year Change
- 81.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%