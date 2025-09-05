QuotesSections
Currencies / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A

259.74 USD 1.65 (0.64%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DASH exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 257.23 and at a high of 261.36.

Follow DoorDash Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DASH News

Daily Range
257.23 261.36
Year Range
140.53 264.22
Previous Close
258.09
Open
257.94
Bid
259.74
Ask
260.04
Low
257.23
High
261.36
Volume
2.019 K
Daily Change
0.64%
Month Change
7.78%
6 Months Change
42.61%
Year Change
81.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%