货币 / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
263.09 USD 5.00 (1.94%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DASH汇率已更改1.94%。当日，交易品种以低点257.23和高点263.38进行交易。
关注DoorDash Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DASH新闻
- Sally Beauty and DoorDash partner for NYC beauty pop-up event
- Cantor Fitzgerald重申DoorDash股票"增持"评级
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on DoorDash stock
- Why DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- MoffettNathanson上调DoorDash目标价至305美元，此前为299美元
- DoorDash price target raised to $305 from $299 at MoffettNathanson
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- 标普将Grubhub展望调整为稳定，因其战略转向增长
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- 早期测试显示亚马逊和沃尔玛在杂货配送领域领先价格
- Early tests show Amazon and Walmart are price leaders in grocery delivery
- Instacart股价下跌，因纽约市批准杂货配送工人最低工资标准
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Alibaba to raise $3.2 billion via convertible bond to fund cloud growth
- DA Davidson raises DoorDash stock price target to $260 from $190
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- DoorDash’s acquisition of Deliveroo clears key regulatory hurdles
- DoorDash’s $3.93 billion acquisition of Deliveroo gets EU approval
- EU approves takeover of Deliveroo by Doordash
- Ace Hardware partners with DoorDash for nationwide delivery service
- Doordash CEO Tony Xu Opens Up About The 'Pain And Suffering' In Developing Autonomous Delivery Tech - DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)
DASH交易应用程序
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines. 4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - M5 Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread - upto cur
WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - M5 Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 120 seconds is default, can c
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$ Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - Current Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点 显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
日范围
257.23 263.38
年范围
140.53 264.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 258.09
- 开盘价
- 257.90
- 卖价
- 263.09
- 买价
- 263.39
- 最低价
- 257.23
- 最高价
- 263.38
- 交易量
- 4.849 K
- 日变化
- 1.94%
- 月变化
- 9.17%
- 6个月变化
- 44.45%
- 年变化
- 83.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值