DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
263.80 USD 1.49 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DASH ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.24 e ad un massimo di 266.56.
Segui le dinamiche di DoorDash Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DASH News
- DoorDash Acquisition Triggers Deliveroo CEO’s Exit - TipRanks.com
- UBER Partners with Flytrex to Launch Drone Food Delivery - TipRanks.com
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Scaling Up, Globally
- Etsy Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Lyft (LYFT) Surges 13.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Il CEO di Deliveroo Will Shu si dimetterà dopo l’acquisizione di DoorDash
- Deliveroo CEO Will Shu to step down after DoorDash acquisition closes
- Deliveroo CEO Will Shu to step down after DoorDash takeover
- Il fondatore di Deliveroo si dimetterà da CEO dopo l’accordo con DoorDash
- Deliveroo founder to step down as CEO after DoorDash deal
- Il fondatore di Deliveroo Will Shu si dimetterà da CEO dopo l’accordo con DoorDash
- Deliveroo founder Will Shu to step down as CEO after DoorDash deal
- Sally Beauty and DoorDash partner for NYC beauty pop-up event
- Cantor Fitzgerald conferma rating Overweight per le azioni DoorDash
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on DoorDash stock
- Why DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Target di prezzo di DoorDash alzato a $305 da $299 da MoffettNathanson
- DoorDash price target raised to $305 from $299 at MoffettNathanson
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- S&P rivede l’outlook di Grubhub a stabile in seguito a cambio strategico verso la crescita
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- I primi test mostrano Amazon e Walmart leader nei prezzi per la consegna di generi alimentari
- Early tests show Amazon and Walmart are price leaders in grocery delivery
Intervallo Giornaliero
263.24 266.56
Intervallo Annuale
140.53 269.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 265.29
- Apertura
- 264.45
- Bid
- 263.80
- Ask
- 264.10
- Minimo
- 263.24
- Massimo
- 266.56
- Volume
- 2.690 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 84.03%