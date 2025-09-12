통화 / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
264.70 USD 3.37 (1.26%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DASH 환율이 오늘 -1.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 264.01이고 고가는 269.05이었습니다.
DoorDash Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DASH News
- DoorDash Acquisition Triggers Deliveroo CEO’s Exit - TipRanks.com
- 우버UBER.N), 드론 음식 배달 재도전…이스라엘 스타트업 ’플라이트렉스’와 협력
- UBER Partners with Flytrex to Launch Drone Food Delivery - TipRanks.com
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Scaling Up, Globally
- Etsy Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Lyft (LYFT) Surges 13.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- 도어대시 인수 완료 후 Deliveroo CEO 사임 예정
- Deliveroo CEO Will Shu to step down after DoorDash acquisition closes
- Deliveroo CEO Will Shu to step down after DoorDash takeover
- 딜리버루 창업자, 도어대시 인수 완료 후 CEO직 사임 예정
- Deliveroo founder to step down as CEO after DoorDash deal
- 딜리버루 창업자, 도어대시 인수 후 CEO 사임 예정
- Deliveroo founder Will Shu to step down as CEO after DoorDash deal
- Sally Beauty and DoorDash partner for NYC beauty pop-up event
- 도어대시, 투자의견 ’비중확대’ 유지 - Cantor Fitzgerald
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on DoorDash stock
- Why DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- 도어대시 목표 주가, MoffettNathanson, $305로 상향
- DoorDash price target raised to $305 from $299 at MoffettNathanson
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- S&P, Grubhub 전망 ’안정적’으로 조정...성장 전략 전환 속
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- 초기 테스트 결과 아마존과 월마트가 식료품 배달 가격 선두주자로 나타나
일일 변동 비율
264.01 269.05
년간 변동
140.53 269.05
- 이전 종가
- 268.07
- 시가
- 268.30
- Bid
- 264.70
- Ask
- 265.00
- 저가
- 264.01
- 고가
- 269.05
- 볼륨
- 4.731 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.26%
- 월 변동
- 9.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 45.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 84.65%
