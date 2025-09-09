Divisas / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
259.25 USD 3.84 (1.46%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DASH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 253.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 266.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DoorDash Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DASH News
- Sally Beauty y DoorDash se asocian para un evento pop-up de belleza en NYC
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantiene calificación Overweight para acciones de DoorDash
- Cantor Fitzgerald reitera calificación de Mejor Rendimiento para acciones de DoorDash
- Why DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- MoffettNathanson eleva precio objetivo de DoorDash a $305 desde $299
- MoffettNathanson eleva el precio objetivo de DoorDash a 305 dólares desde 299 dólares
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- S&P revisa perspectiva de Grubhub a estable tras cambio estratégico hacia crecimiento
- S&P revisa perspectiva de Grubhub a estable tras cambio estratégico hacia el crecimiento
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- Pruebas iniciales muestran a Amazon y Walmart como líderes en precios de entrega
- Pruebas iniciales muestran que Amazon y Walmart lideran precios en entrega de comestibles
- Acciones de Instacart caen tras aprobación de pago un mínimo para repartidores en NYC
- Alibaba to raise $3.2 billion via convertible bond to fund cloud growth
- DA Davidson eleva el precio objetivo de las acciones de DoorDash a 260 dólares desde 190 dólares
- Dow Jones Futures: Oracle Soars On Huge Backlog; Palantir Leads Buys As Nasdaq Hits High
- 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts – 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
Aplicaciones comerciales para DASH
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
¡Actualmente 20% OFF ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier novato o trader experto! Este software funciona con 28 pares de divisas. Se basa en 2 de nuestros principales indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 y Advanced Currency Impulse). Proporciona una gran visión general de todo el mercado de divisas. Muestra los valores de Advanced Currency Strength, la velocidad de movimiento de las divisas y las señales para 28 pares de divisas en todos los (9) marcos temporales. Imagine cómo mejorará
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines. 4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - M5 Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread - upto cur
WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - M5 Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 120 seconds is default, can c
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$ Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions - Current Strategies MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
Rango diario
253.86 266.37
Rango anual
140.53 266.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 263.09
- Open
- 263.07
- Bid
- 259.25
- Ask
- 259.55
- Low
- 253.86
- High
- 266.37
- Volumen
- 5.892 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.46%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 42.34%
- Cambio anual
- 80.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B