CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / DASH
Volver a Acciones

DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A

259.25 USD 3.84 (1.46%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DASH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 253.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 266.37.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DoorDash Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DASH News

Aplicaciones comerciales para DASH

Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente 20% OFF ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier novato o trader experto! Este software funciona con 28 pares de divisas. Se basa en 2 de nuestros principales indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 y Advanced Currency Impulse). Proporciona una gran visión general de todo el mercado de divisas. Muestra los valores de Advanced Currency Strength, la velocidad de movimiento de las divisas y las señales para 28 pares de divisas en todos los (9) marcos temporales. Imagine cómo mejorará
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines.  4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Asesores Expertos
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
Nirundorn Promphao
Asesores Expertos
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 120 seconds is default, can c
WOW Dash Zero Plus Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Asesores Expertos
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Gold M15 timeframe, Price Movement Trading , Fund Min 500$  Lot0.01 with 30 Seconds next open trade, XAUUSD and Major Currency pairs. Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - Current timeframe Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - Current Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this mag
Rango diario
253.86 266.37
Rango anual
140.53 266.37
Cierres anteriores
263.09
Open
263.07
Bid
259.25
Ask
259.55
Low
253.86
High
266.37
Volumen
5.892 K
Cambio diario
-1.46%
Cambio mensual
7.58%
Cambio a 6 meses
42.34%
Cambio anual
80.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B