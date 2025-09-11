Moedas / DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A
259.25 USD 3.84 (1.46%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DASH para hoje mudou para -1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 253.86 e o mais alto foi 266.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DoorDash Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DASH Notícias
- CEO da Deliveroo, Will Shu, deixará o cargo após conclusão da aquisição pela DoorDash
- Fundador da Deliveroo deixará cargo de CEO após acordo com DoorDash
- Fundador da Deliveroo, Will Shu, deixará cargo de CEO após acordo com DoorDash
- Sally Beauty and DoorDash partner for NYC beauty pop-up event
- Cantor Fitzgerald mantém classificação acima da média para ações da DoorDash
- Why DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Preço-alvo da DoorDash elevado para US$ 305 de US$ 299 pela MoffettNathanson
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- S&P revisa perspectiva da Grubhub para estável em meio à mudança estratégica
- Shares Slide as New Rival Threatens Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) - TipRanks.com
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- Testes iniciais mostram Amazon e Walmart como líderes de preço em entrega de alimentos
- Ações da Instacart caem após Nova York aprovar salário mínimo para entregadores
- Alibaba to raise $3.2 billion via convertible bond to fund cloud growth
Faixa diária
253.86 266.37
Faixa anual
140.53 266.37
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh