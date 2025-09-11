CotaçõesSeções
DASH
DASH: DoorDash Inc Class A

259.25 USD 3.84 (1.46%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DASH para hoje mudou para -1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 253.86 e o mais alto foi 266.37.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DoorDash Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
253.86 266.37
Faixa anual
140.53 266.37
Fechamento anterior
263.09
Open
263.07
Bid
259.25
Ask
259.55
Low
253.86
High
266.37
Volume
6.437 K
Mudança diária
-1.46%
Mudança mensal
7.58%
Mudança de 6 meses
42.34%
Mudança anual
80.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh