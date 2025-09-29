- Overview
CWEN-A: Clearway Energy Inc Class A
CWEN-A exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.81 and at a high of 27.15.
Follow Clearway Energy Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CWEN-A stock price today?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock is priced at 27.00 today. It trades within -0.70%, yesterday's close was 27.19, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of CWEN-A shows these updates.
Does Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A is currently valued at 27.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CWEN-A movements.
How to buy CWEN-A stock?
You can buy Clearway Energy Inc Class A shares at the current price of 27.00. Orders are usually placed near 27.00 or 27.30, while 99 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow CWEN-A updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWEN-A stock?
Investing in Clearway Energy Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 26.36 - 31.31 and current price 27.00. Many compare -1.10% and -6.32% before placing orders at 27.00 or 27.30. Explore the CWEN-A price chart live with daily changes.
What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. in the past year was 31.31. Within 26.36 - 31.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Clearway Energy Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) over the year was 26.36. Comparing it with the current 27.00 and 26.36 - 31.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWEN-A moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWEN-A stock split?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.19, and -6.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.19
- Open
- 27.14
- Bid
- 27.00
- Ask
- 27.30
- Low
- 26.81
- High
- 27.15
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.32%
- Year Change
- -6.32%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev