CWEN-A: Clearway Energy Inc Class A
CWEN-A 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.81이고 고가는 27.15이었습니다.
Clearway Energy Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CWEN-A stock price today?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock is priced at 27.03 today. It trades within -0.59%, yesterday's close was 27.19, and trading volume reached 147. The live price chart of CWEN-A shows these updates.
Does Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A is currently valued at 27.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.21% and USD. View the chart live to track CWEN-A movements.
How to buy CWEN-A stock?
You can buy Clearway Energy Inc Class A shares at the current price of 27.03. Orders are usually placed near 27.03 or 27.33, while 147 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow CWEN-A updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CWEN-A stock?
Investing in Clearway Energy Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 26.36 - 31.31 and current price 27.03. Many compare -0.99% and -6.21% before placing orders at 27.03 or 27.33. Explore the CWEN-A price chart live with daily changes.
What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. in the past year was 31.31. Within 26.36 - 31.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Clearway Energy Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) over the year was 26.36. Comparing it with the current 27.03 and 26.36 - 31.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWEN-A moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CWEN-A stock split?
Clearway Energy Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.19, and -6.21% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.19
- 시가
- 27.14
- Bid
- 27.03
- Ask
- 27.33
- 저가
- 26.81
- 고가
- 27.15
- 볼륨
- 147
- 일일 변동
- -0.59%
- 월 변동
- -0.99%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.21%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.21%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4