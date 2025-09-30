시세섹션
통화 / CWEN-A
CWEN-A: Clearway Energy Inc Class A

27.03 USD 0.16 (0.59%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CWEN-A 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.81이고 고가는 27.15이었습니다.

Clearway Energy Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CWEN-A stock price today?

Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock is priced at 27.03 today. It trades within -0.59%, yesterday's close was 27.19, and trading volume reached 147. The live price chart of CWEN-A shows these updates.

Does Clearway Energy Inc Class A stock pay dividends?

Clearway Energy Inc Class A is currently valued at 27.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.21% and USD. View the chart live to track CWEN-A movements.

How to buy CWEN-A stock?

You can buy Clearway Energy Inc Class A shares at the current price of 27.03. Orders are usually placed near 27.03 or 27.33, while 147 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow CWEN-A updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CWEN-A stock?

Investing in Clearway Energy Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 26.36 - 31.31 and current price 27.03. Many compare -0.99% and -6.21% before placing orders at 27.03 or 27.33. Explore the CWEN-A price chart live with daily changes.

What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. in the past year was 31.31. Within 26.36 - 31.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Clearway Energy Inc Class A performance using the live chart.

What are Clearway Energy, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) over the year was 26.36. Comparing it with the current 27.03 and 26.36 - 31.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWEN-A moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CWEN-A stock split?

Clearway Energy Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.19, and -6.21% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.81 27.15
년간 변동
26.36 31.31
이전 종가
27.19
시가
27.14
Bid
27.03
Ask
27.33
저가
26.81
고가
27.15
볼륨
147
일일 변동
-0.59%
월 변동
-0.99%
6개월 변동
-6.21%
년간 변동율
-6.21%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4