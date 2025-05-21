QuotesSections
NCI: Nasdaq Crypto Index

1.91 USD 0.06 (3.24%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NCI exchange rate has changed by 3.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.92.

Follow Nasdaq Crypto Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to invest in NCI index?

Investing in Nasdaq Crypto Index index means analyzing 0.28 - 2.98 and the current 1.91. 122.09% and 16 also show market performance. Follow NCI updates on the live chart today.

What is the price of the Nasdaq Crypto Index today?

The NCI index is currently at 1.91. It trades within 1.83 - 1.92, while comparison with 1.85 shows the direction. Explore the Nasdaq Crypto Index price chart live with daily changes.

What is Nasdaq Crypto Index Index highest value ever?

NCI index reached 2.98 at its peak. Within 0.28 - 2.98, comparing 1.91 and 2.14% helps understand momentum. Track NCI performance using the live chart.

What is NCI Index lowest value ever?

NCI index hit a low of 0.28, within 0.28 - 2.98. Along with 1.91 and 478.79%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Nasdaq Crypto Index moves on the chart live for more details.

Daily Range
1.83 1.92
Year Range
0.28 2.98
Previous Close
1.85
Open
1.87
Bid
1.91
Ask
2.21
Low
1.83
High
1.92
Volume
16
Daily Change
3.24%
Month Change
4.37%
6 Months Change
478.79%
Year Change
122.09%
