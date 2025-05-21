- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NCI: Nasdaq Crypto Index
NCI exchange rate has changed by 3.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.92.
Follow Nasdaq Crypto Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCI News
- Why American Eagle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Earnings call transcript: NTG Clarity Q2 2025 sees revenue growth, stock dips
- Neo-Concept regains Nasdaq compliance ahead of deadline
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Earnings call transcript: NTG Clarity Q1 2025 sees revenue surge, stock rises
- Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in NCI index?
Investing in Nasdaq Crypto Index index means analyzing 0.28 - 2.98 and the current 1.91. 122.09% and 16 also show market performance. Follow NCI updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Nasdaq Crypto Index today?
The NCI index is currently at 1.91. It trades within 1.83 - 1.92, while comparison with 1.85 shows the direction. Explore the Nasdaq Crypto Index price chart live with daily changes.
What is Nasdaq Crypto Index Index highest value ever?
NCI index reached 2.98 at its peak. Within 0.28 - 2.98, comparing 1.91 and 2.14% helps understand momentum. Track NCI performance using the live chart.
What is NCI Index lowest value ever?
NCI index hit a low of 0.28, within 0.28 - 2.98. Along with 1.91 and 478.79%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Nasdaq Crypto Index moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 1.85
- Open
- 1.87
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.92
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 3.24%
- Month Change
- 4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 478.79%
- Year Change
- 122.09%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev