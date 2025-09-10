货币 / CADJPY
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen
106.602 JPY 0.016 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Canadian Dollar 盈利货币: Yen
今日CADJPY汇率已更改by -0.02%。当日，该货币每1CAD以低点106.576 JPY和高点106.695 JPY进行交易。
关注加拿大元vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去加拿大元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CADJPY新闻
- USD/CAD stalls below key 1.3920 resistance – Société Générale
- Canada CPI set to rise in August as BoC eyes rate cut
- USD/CAD remains subdued near 1.3750 due to rising Oil prices, weaker US Dollar
- Canadian Dollar lurches higher as Greenback withers
- CAD up marginally vs. USD – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD pulls back, nearing 1.3830 with central banks on focus
- USD/CAD Forecast 15/09: Rallies Against CAD (graph)
- USD/CAD remains below 1.3850 due to rising odds of multiple Fed rate cuts
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment
- CAD steady and outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Corrects to near 1.3830 on US stagflation risks
- USD/CAD holds gains near 1.3850 ahead of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Canadian Dollar climbs Thursday amid a technical bounce
- USD/CAD tumbles from three-week high as sticky US inflation fails to lift the Greenback
- CAD is about as 'undervalued' as it was in the spring – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD extends gains, nears 1.3900 ahead of the US inflation release
- USD/CAD Forecast 11/09: Holds Below 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- Canadian Dollar weakens below 1.3900 as US CPI inflation data looms
- USD/CAD remains steady above 1.3850, Fed rate cut pricing caps upside
- Canadian Dollar remains weak near 1.3850 as traders pile into BoC rate cut bets
- Canadian Dollar falls once again as Loonie support withers
- USD/CAD ticks up above 1.3850 with all eyes on the US PPI report
- CAD fails to take advantage of softer USD tone – Scotiabank
日范围
106.576 106.695
年范围
101.236 111.555
- 前一天收盘价
- 106.61 8
- 开盘价
- 106.69 0
- 卖价
- 106.60 2
- 买价
- 106.63 2
- 最低价
- 106.57 6
- 最高价
- 106.69 5
- 交易量
- 107
- 日变化
- -0.02%
- 月变化
- -0.34%
- 6个月变化
- 2.31%
- 年变化
- 0.42%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
CAD
- 实际值
- $26.694 B
- 预测值
- 前值
- $1.011 B
13:45
CAD
- 实际值
- 2.50%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值