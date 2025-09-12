Валюты / CADJPY
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen
106.371 JPY 0.135 (0.13%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Canadian Dollar Валюта прибыли: Yen
Курс CADJPY за сегодня изменился на -0.13%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 106.306 JPY за 1 CAD, а максимальная — 106.648 JPY.
Следите за динамикой валютной пары Канадский доллар против Японской иены. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Канадский доллар в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости CADJPY
- CAD немного вырос перед публикацией CPI – Scotiabank
- CAD up marginally into CPI – Scotiabank
- Инфляция CPI Канады вряд ли изменит курс смягчения Банкa Канады - BBH
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- USD/CAD останавливается ниже ключевого сопротивления на уровне 1,3920 – Société Générale
- USD/CAD stalls below key 1.3920 resistance – Société Générale
- CPI Канады, вероятно, немного вырастет, поскольку рынки ставят на снижение ставки Банка Канады
- Canada CPI set to rise in August as BoC eyes rate cut
- Пара USD/CAD остается под давлением около 1,3750 из-за растущих цен на нефть и слабого доллара США
- USD/CAD remains subdued near 1.3750 due to rising Oil prices, weaker US Dollar
- Canadian Dollar lurches higher as Greenback withers
- CAD немного укрепился по отношению к USD - Scotiabank
- CAD up marginally vs. USD – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD откатывается, приближаясь к 1,3830, в центре внимания центральные банки
- USD/CAD pulls back, nearing 1.3830 with central banks on focus
- USD/CAD Forecast 15/09: Rallies Against CAD (graph)
- USD/CAD остается ниже 1,3850 из-за растущей вероятности нескольких снижений ставок ФРС
- USD/CAD remains below 1.3850 due to rising odds of multiple Fed rate cuts
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CAD опустился ниже 1,3850 на фоне слабого потребительского настроения в США
- USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment
- CAD стабилен и показывает высокие результаты на кроссах – Scotiabank
- CAD steady and outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank
- USD завершает неделю с широкими ростами – Scotiabank
Торговые приложения для CADJPY
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Kaneda Range Breakout
Shanmugam Udhaya
Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders. Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transpare
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Grid Harvester MT5 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (2)
Бесплатная версии стратегии "сетка"! Идентична полной версии за исключением того, что ограничено количество позиций. Ее цель - автоматически выжать из тренда максимум прибыли, пользуясь временными коррекциями. Советник также может быть использован опытными трейдерами, торгующими вручную. Данная стратегия используется многими успешными социальными трейдерами, имеющими более 500 платных подписчиков. Объедините ваш торговый опыт с этой автоматической стратегией! Советник содержит "сетку" для GBPJPY
FREE
OR One Click App
PinterEC Technology Projects Inc.
OR One-Click - Exiting EA on OsMA and RSI This utility will not create a new position for you nor will it find a new opportunity. It will help you exit a trade. It allows you to use the "One-Click" feature on your cellphone MT5 APP to place a trade; then the utility will modify and manage the position until it is closed. This utility will work on the following 16 symbols. USDJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, N
FREE
Sniper Pro Max
Emmanuel Moreira Moinho Peres
Sniper Forex Pro Max - The Powerful Forex Robot Maximize your profits with our advanced moving averages, RSI, and dynamic grid strategy. The Sniper Eurusd Pro Max is a revolutionary trading robot designed to dominate the Forex market with proven strategies and cutting-edge technology. It combines the precision of moving averages, the intelligence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the efficiency of an adaptive grid strategy. Perfect for traders seeking consistent results and secure operat
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
Дневной диапазон
106.306 106.648
Годовой диапазон
101.236 111.555
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 106.50 6
- Open
- 106.59 1
- Bid
- 106.37 1
- Ask
- 106.40 1
- Low
- 106.30 6
- High
- 106.64 8
- Объем
- 19.440 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.13%
- Месячное изменение
- -0.56%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 2.09%
- Годовое изменение
- 0.20%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
CAD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- $0.709 млрд
13:45
CAD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.