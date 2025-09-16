통화 / CADJPY
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen
107.307 JPY 0.117 (0.11%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Canadian Dollar 수익 통화: Yen
CADJPY 환율이 당일 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 CAD당 저가 106.733 JPY와 고가 107.444 JPY로 거래되었습니다
캐나다 달러 vs 일본 엔 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 캐나다 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CADJPY News
CADJPY on the Community Forum
CADJPY을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Kaneda Range Breakout
Shanmugam Udhaya
Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders. Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transpare
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Grid Harvester MT5 Free
Grzegorz Korycki
4.5 (2)
WARNING: Product is out of support! Free version of the grid strategy! Identical strategy to the full version, the only limitation is the number of positions. Its goal is to harvest most out of trending market (on automatic mode) taking advantage of corrections in trends. It can be also used by experienced traders on manual trading. This kind of system is being used by most successful social traders having 500+ paid subscribers. Combine your trading experience with this automatic strategy! It
FREE
OR One Click App
PinterEC Technology Projects Inc.
OR One-Click - Exiting EA on OsMA and RSI This utility will not create a new position for you nor will it find a new opportunity. It will help you exit a trade. It allows you to use the "One-Click" feature on your cellphone MT5 APP to place a trade; then the utility will modify and manage the position until it is closed. This utility will work on the following 16 symbols. USDJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, N
FREE
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
Aladin AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Aladin AI Bot MT5: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the power of artificial intelligence in trading with Aladin AI Bot MT5 , the next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Aladin AI Bot MT5 is your key to smarter, faster, and more efficient trading decisions. What Makes Aladin AI Bot MT5 Special? Intelligent Trend Analysis : Aladin AI Bot MT5 uses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends d
일일 변동 비율
106.733 107.444
년간 변동
101.236 111.555
- 이전 종가
- 107.19 0
- 시가
- 107.19 7
- Bid
- 107.30 7
- Ask
- 107.33 7
- 저가
- 106.73 3
- 고가
- 107.44 4
- 볼륨
- 46.660 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.11%
- 월 변동
- 0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.99%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.09%
20 9월, 토요일