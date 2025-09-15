CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / CADJPY
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen

107.253 JPY 0.635 (0.60%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Canadian Dollar Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do CADJPY para hoje mudou para 0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 106.555 JPY para 1 CAD e o máximo foi 107.411 JPY.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar canadense vs dólar canadense. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar canadense mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
106.555 107.411
Faixa anual
101.236 111.555
Fechamento anterior
106.61 8
Open
106.69 0
Bid
107.25 3
Ask
107.28 3
Low
106.55 5
High
107.41 1
Volume
47.974 K
Mudança diária
0.60%
Mudança mensal
0.27%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.93%
Mudança anual
1.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%