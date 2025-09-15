通貨 / CADJPY
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen
107.092 JPY 0.098 (0.09%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Canadian Dollar 利益通貨: Yen
CADJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1CADあたり106.733JPYの安値と107.354JPYの高値で取引されました。
カナダドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、カナダドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CADJPY News
- Forex Today: BoJ’s hawkish twist lifts Japanese Yen, focus shifts to Trump-Xi call
- Canadian Dollar holds steady above 1.3800, Canadian Retail Sales data looms
- Canadian Dollar pares away more gains as US Dollar recovers ground
- CAD trading flat vs. USD – Scotiabank
- BoC cuts 25bps, signals room for more easing – BBH
- BoC cuts rates to 2.50%, signals caution on further easing – OCBC
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls might find resistance around 1.3800
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- USD/CAD holds gains above 1.3750 due to upbeat US inflation outlook
- USD/CAD steadies as BoC interest rate cut weighs on Canadian Dollar
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome
- CAD down marginally into the BoC rate decision – Scotiabank
- CAD: Today’s Bank of Canada cut not the last – ING
- CAD: Inflation is almost as expected, further interest rate cut ahead – Commerzbank
- Canadian Dollar holds negative ground near 1.3750, BoC/ Fed rate decisions in focus
- USD/CAD rebounds to near 1.3750 ahead of rate decision from Fed, BoC
- Canadian Dollar extends gains as Greenback falters
- USD/CAD weakens as soft Canada CPI cements BoC rate cut bets
- CAD up marginally into CPI – Scotiabank
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- USD/CAD stalls below key 1.3920 resistance – Société Générale
- Canada CPI set to rise in August as BoC eyes rate cut
- USD/CAD remains subdued near 1.3750 due to rising Oil prices, weaker US Dollar
- Canadian Dollar lurches higher as Greenback withers
1日のレンジ
106.733 107.354
1年のレンジ
101.236 111.555
- 以前の終値
- 107.19 0
- 始値
- 107.19 7
- 買値
- 107.09 2
- 買値
- 107.12 2
- 安値
- 106.73 3
- 高値
- 107.35 4
- 出来高
- 21.976 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.78%
- 1年の変化
- 0.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
03:47
JPY
- 実際
- 0.5%
- 期待
- 前
- 0.5%
06:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
12:30
CAD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.8%
- 前
- 1.5%
12:30
CAD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 0.4%
- 前
- 1.9%
19:30
JPY
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 91.6 K