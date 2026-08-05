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ETHBTC: Ethereum vs Bitcoin
ETHBTC price has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 0.03040 BTC and at a high of 0.03096 BTC.
Follow Ethereum vs Bitcoin dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Ethereum price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
ETHBTC News
- A trader bought $CASHCAT with $791,000 and now has a profit of $956,000
- ETH drops below $1,900, intraday increase of 1.40%
- A whale withdrew 10,500 ETH from OKX in one hour, worth over 20 million USD
- Analyst: ETH returns to 0.8 MVRV price zone support, on a bullish path
- Analysis: Tether takes over 2 hours on average from freeze proposal to execution, high-risk addresses exploit time gap to move funds
- Ethereum and Solana Just Got Demoted Inside Grayscale’s Fund
- Triple-A attacker has deposited $4.99 million into Tornado Cash
- An ETH short-term short trader had one loss and one gain in two trades today, cumulative profit of $877,000
- Kite suspends Ethereum mainnet transfers after attack, team says no token loss
- GSR Crypto Portfolio Falls 58%, Bitcoin Outperforms Ethereum and Solana
- A whale swapped $3 million UNI for ETH via two wallets
- Grayscale Q2 Adjusts Multi-Asset Fund Allocations: Sells UNI, NEAR, Increases BNB and Other Assets
- Ethereum Spot ETF Total Net Inflow Yesterday $60.8576M, BlackRock ETHA Leads with $50.3442M
- Short-term trader with 81% win rate opens another 10x short on 1,780 ETH
- Ethereum Foundation deposited approximately $5,070 worth of ETH to Kraken 12 hours ago
- A whale sold 429,000 UNI for 929.3 ETH, making a profit of $320,000
- Purpose Investments' Ethereum ETF Stakes $80 Million Worth of ETH
- A whale has received a total of 37,000 ETH over the past 2 weeks, worth approximately $71.1 million
- CryptoQuant: Whales continue to accumulate BTC, ETH, and XRP, bear market may be entering final stage
- Aave And ether.fi Founders Lead Opposition To Ethereum's Staking Yield Burn
- CryptoQuant says bitcoin, ether and XRP whales are accumulating, signaling a 'late-stage bear market'
- ETH breaks through $1900, intraday increase 1.45%
- Analysts see bitcoin bottom forming through boredom as price clings to $64K amid spot ETF inflows
- Coinbase will suspend 6 non-USD trading pairs including LSETH to consolidate liquidity and improve market depth
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of ETHBTC?
ETHBTC market cap is calculated as 0.03086 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 0.92%, -50.15%, and 1124 to evaluate trends. Track ETHBTC performance using the live chart.
How much is Ethereum vs Bitcoin today?
Today ETHBTC trades at 0.03086. The daily range is 0.03040 - 0.03096, the yearly boundaries are 0.02842 - 0.06240, and trading volume reached 1124. See the live chart for Ethereum vs Bitcoin.
What was the lowest ETHBTC price?
The lowest ETHBTC price in the past year was 0.02842. This level, within 0.02842 - 0.06240, is compared with 0.03086 and 0.03071 to assess downside risk. Watch ETHBTC moves on the chart live for more details.
Is Ethereum vs Bitcoin safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in ETHBTC depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.03040 - 0.03096 and 0.02842 - 0.06240, with -50.15% showing performance and 1124 reflecting market interest. Follow Ethereum vs Bitcoin updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest ETHBTC has ever been?
ETHBTC reached a peak of 0.06240 within 0.02842 - 0.06240. Investors often compare it with 0.03086 and 0.92% to evaluate resistance. Explore the ETHBTC price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in Ethereum vs Bitcoin?
To invest in ETHBTC, check the current 0.03086, review -0.06% and -39.73%, and watch 0.03086 and 0.03116 before placing orders. Check the Ethereum vs Bitcoin price on the live chart.
How to trade ETHBTC?
Trading ETHBTC requires monitoring 0.03040 - 0.03096. Deals are usually placed around 0.03086 and 0.03116, while 1124 and -50.15% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track ETHBTC movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.03071
- Open
- 0.03058
- Bid
- 0.03086
- Ask
- 0.03116
- Low
- 0.03040
- High
- 0.03096
- Volume
- 1.124 K
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- -0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.73%
- Year Change
- -50.15%