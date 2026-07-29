Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra MT5

Product Overview
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra is a main‑chart moving‑average bounce trading‑plan generator designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. Built on a multi‑period moving‑average system, it constructs a multi‑dimensional bounce detection model that automatically generates Buy or Sell signals when price touches a moving average and produces a directional bounce. At the moment of signal trigger, it instantly draws a complete trading‑plan panel at the signal candle, including a dynamic stop‑loss level, two take‑profit targets, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio. Additionally, the system draws a stop‑loss reference dashed line for several candles after the signal and displays the current trend state and long‑term moving‑average price label in real time on the right side of the chart. Fusing signal identification, plan generation, stop‑loss visualization, and trend‑state monitoring into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for building a disciplined trading system.
Core Features
Multi‑MA Bounce Detection and Trend State Determination The system internally calculates multiple simple and exponential moving averages on the main chart, covering short‑term to long‑term trend reference dimensions. The system determines trend state by counting how many moving averages the current close is above or below: when price is below the majority of moving averages, it is classified as an uptrend pullback / dip‑buying state (Up Trend); when price is above the majority of moving averages, it is classified as a downtrend rebound / short‑selling state (Down Trend); otherwise it is classified as a ranging market (Range). The right side of the chart displays a real‑time trend‑state text label (green Up Trend / red Down Trend / gray Range) and the precise long‑term moving‑average price label (blue), allowing traders to grasp the current market environment at a glance.
Trading Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line This is the most distinctive feature of this indicator. Whenever a Buy or Sell signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss level, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio — for instant readability. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after the signal, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding, coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signal
  • Buy (Go Long): Triggered when the trend state is classified as an uptrend pullback and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent low touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back above that moving average with a bullish close), displaying a green upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete long trading‑plan panel. This means price has pulled back healthily to a moving‑average support level within an uptrend, found support, and bounced, making it a classic moving‑average support dip‑buying entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the bounce starting point during a trend pullback.
Sell Signal
  • Sell (Go Short): Triggered when the trend state is classified as a downtrend rebound and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent high touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back below that moving average with a bearish close), displaying a red downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete short trading‑plan panel. This means price has rebounded to a moving‑average resistance level within a downtrend, encountered selling pressure, and reversed, making it a classic moving‑average resistance short‑selling entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the reversal starting point during a trend rebound.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day moving‑average bounce trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "signal equals plan." Traditional indicators provide only an entry direction, whereas this indicator delivers a complete stop‑loss, take‑profit, and risk‑reward ratio at the moment of signal trigger, allowing traders to execute immediately without manual calculation. It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value (risk‑reward ratio) can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and higher signal quality; when RR is low, it indicates limited room above or below, and the signal may be skipped or the position size reduced.
The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after the signal, serving primarily as a visual reminder to prevent traders from arbitrarily moving their stop due to emotional fluctuations during a holding period. It is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution. The trend‑state label on the right side of the chart can serve as an auxiliary signal filter: focus only on Buy signals in Up Trend state, only on Sell signals in Down Trend state, and treat both signal types with caution or reduced position size in Range state.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the cooldown period for Buy and Sell signals, effectively preventing repeated signals when price oscillates repeatedly near moving averages, preserving signal scarcity and practical value. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after a signal; a larger value keeps the line displayed longer, suitable for traders with longer holding periods, while a smaller value keeps the chart cleaner for short‑term trading. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals and plan panels, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the two signals, Buy and Sell; both are enabled by default, allowing you to receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; moving‑average bounce signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable, effectively reducing false‑signal interference in ranging markets.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for Buy signals on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving "higher timeframe sets direction, lower timeframe finds entry" multi‑timeframe resonance. The RR value in the trading‑plan panel should serve as an important signal‑selection reference: prioritize signals with higher RR and skip signals with excessively low RR. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra perfectly fuses four mechanisms: multi‑MA multi‑dimensional bounce detection, real‑time trend‑state determination, automatic complete trading‑plan generation, and stop‑loss dashed‑line visualization. It is not only a main‑chart moving‑average bounce tool with clear signals and definite direction but also a rare "signal equals plan" practical trading system — every signal comes with a precise dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and a risk‑reward ratio, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from signal identification to position management. Suitable for traders at every level to build robust moving‑average bounce trading rules, precisely capturing trend pullback and rebound turning points while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through structured plans.

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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
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Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
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Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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