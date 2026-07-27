Specification
I have an MT4 custom indicator (.ex4) that I use regularly, and I would like an identical MT5 version.
Important: I do not have the source code (.mq4). I only have the compiled MT4 indicator.
I am looking for an experienced MQL developer who can recreate the indicator's functionality and appearance for MT5 by analyzing its behavior. The MT5 version should match the MT4 version as closely as possible, including:
- Indicator logic and calculations
- Visual appearance (colors, plots, buffers, etc.)
- Alerts and notifications (if present)
- Input parameters and settings
- Overall behavior and signals
I can provide the compiled MT4 indicator (.ex4), screenshots, videos, and any additional information needed to help replicate it accurately.
Please let me know:
- Whether this is possible without the source code.
I'm looking for someone experienced in reverse engineering indicator behavior and
developing high-quality MT5 indicators that closely match the original.
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Project information
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Customer
Placed orders5
Arbitrage count0