Specification
I NEED ONE MILLON TESTED STATERGIES
YOUR DUTY IS TO RUN ONE MILLION DIFFERENT SCENARIOS AND FIND ME AN ALPHA AND TESTED ON OVER ALL TYPES OF ASSESTS SO THATS IT THERE IS ANYONE WHO CAN ABLE TO DO THIS JOBB
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Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
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Arbitrage count0