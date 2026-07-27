FreelanceSections

Mac200

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specification

I need a Trend following Bot. Here we took entries by looking at two indicator which are 200 period ema and 12 26 9 MacD. Rules for entry exit are:  Buy trade:  When market is above 200 ema and MacD Line cross over the signal line and this cross over happened below the zero line of MacD indicator. We simply put Buy trade. Sell trade:  When market is below 200 ema and MacD line crosses below the signal line and this crossover happened above the zero line of macD indicator, we put sell trade. Risk and money management: We use 1:1.5 risk reward and After every trade, the position size adjust accordingly to the account balance. I want fully control on risk per trade as sometime I use 1 percent and sometimes I use 5 percent of the whole account per trade. Apply compounding methods also. I am attaching a video link to go thoroughly to that strategy.  https://youtu.be/nmffSjdZbWQ?si=KH-77yy_t7wLLYXq&nbsp;                              

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Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 30 day(s)

Customer

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