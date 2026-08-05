EA FOR M5 GBPUSD A REVERSAL STRATEGY MQL4 Experts

Specification

EA WILL BE FOR GBPUSD ON M5 TIMEFRAME.

IT IS A REJECTION/REVERSAL STRATEGY.

IT FOCUSES ON BREAK OF LEVEL (M5 CANDLE CLOSE ABOVE HIGH, BELOW LOW (ASIA HIGH/LOW, YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW, LAST WEEK HIGH/LOW, AND THEN ALSO SWING LEVELS BREAK AND REVERSALS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE PRICE ACTION)

IN THIS STRATEGY WICKS ARE IGNORED, ONLY A SOLID CANDLE BREAK AND CLOSE AND REVERSAL CONSTITUTES AS A VALID TRADE.



* EA TIME START + STOP

*IF EA OPEN TAKES TRADES SO AFFTER STOP TIME NO NEW TRADES ARE TAKEN

* CLOSE TRADES (ONLY INTRADAY TRADES, NO SWING TRADES) SO MAYYBE TIME TO CLOSE ALL OPEN TRADES. NOPT END OF DAY DUE TO SPRAD WIDENING: INPUUT TIME TO FORCE TRADES CLOSED. XX:XX TIME

* ASIA HOURS START + STOP

* ALLOW INSIDE TRADES (ENABLE DISABLE) inside trades are swing level breaks not on the outside of price action such as HOD/LOD, but are swing levels within the high and low of daily range.



* SL BUFFER: XX PIPS (xx pips to place SL below low before trigger candle enters trade.)

* MAX STOP LOSS: XX PIPS (DEFAULT 18 PIPS) THIS IS IN CASE OF NEWS/VOLATILITY SKIP TRADE AS RISK IS TOO LARGE. SO IF STOP LOSS PIPS FOR A TRADE IS OVER 18 PIPS DISABLE EA FROM TAKING THAT TRADE.

* PARTIAL PROFIT (ENABLE/DISABLE): AT FIXED PIPS

* PARTIAL PROFIT XX PIPS

* % PARTIAL PROFIT (FIXED PIPS)

* PARTIAL PROFIT AT NEXT SWING LEVEL (ENABLE/DISABLE) LETS SAY ASIA LOW BREAK AND REVERSE FOR BUY TRADE. ONCE IT BREAKS ASIA HIGH, TAKE PARTIAL PROFIT

* % PARTIAL PROFIT (SWING LEVEL)

*FINAL TAKE PROFIT: XX PIPS

*MOVE STOP LOSS TO BREAKEVEN: XX PIPS

*TRAILING STOP ONCE STOP LOSS TO BRREAKEVEN: ENABLE/DISABLE

*PIPS TO TRAIL: XX PIPS



*POSITION SIZING: % OR FIXED LOT



STRATEGY RULES/INPUTS:

*BREAK ASIA BY XX PIPS FOR VALID TRADE (ENABLE/DISABLE)

>>* proximal M/W exception: when the Asia breaks lets say asia high break but does not break by sufficient pips as per rule (*BREAK ASIA BY XX PIPS FOR VALID TRADE) and lets say i set pips to 5 to be valid and it only breaks asia by 3 pips, then if the price action forms an M proximal (further down not further up) then its a valid entry sell.

*IF ASIA HIGH/LOW BREAK, YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW BREAK, LAST WEEK HIGH/LOW BREAK, ANY REVERSAL OK AS LONG AS >*BREAK ASIA BY XX PIPS FOR VALID TRADE (DISABLED)

*IF *BREAK ASIA BY XX PIPS FOR VALID TRADE (ENABLED) TREAT ASIA HIGH/LOW BREAK SEPARATELY FROM YESTERDAYS HIGH/LOW BREAK, LAST WEEKS HIGH/LOW BREAK.

*ANY OTHER SWING LEVEL BREAK (INSIDE OR OUTSIDE) HAS TO HAVE X PIPS (DEFAULT 5) TO BE A VALID REVERSAL.

EXAMPLE: ASIA LOW BREAK AND REVERSAL RESULTS IN STOP LOSS. LOWER LOW BREAKS PREVIOUS LOW BY 3.5 PIPS AND REVERSES BACK ACROSS LINE > NOT VALID OVER 5 PIPS LOWER LOW AND REVERSES > VALID TRADE.

*ONE TRADE PER DIRECTION ONLY BUT CONCURRENT BUY AND SELL OK.

*M/W: M5 M/W WILL BE VALID TRADES. LINE REVERSAL OR M/W WILL BE BASED ON WHICH IS MOST DISTAL PRICE.

EXAMPLE: IF PRICE FORMS LOWER LOW (MORE THAN 5 PIPS), AND FORMS A W BEFORE PRICE CLOSES BACK ACROSS THE LINE, THEN THE W TRADE IS TAKEN AND NOT WAIT FOR LINE CROSS. IF LINE CROSS HAPPENS FIRST AND W FORMS HIGHER UP, THEN LINE CROSS IS THE TRADE EXECUTED SINCE ONLY ONE TRADE PER DIRECTION. (SEE CHART EXAMPLES)

*M/W FORMATION RULES:

1. 1ST LEG LOW TO APEX (X-X CANDLES)(2-5 CANDLES DEFAULT) IF LESS OR MORE NOT VALID M/W

2. APEX (HIGHEST POINT OF MIDDLE OF W) TO STRUCTURE BREAK SHIFT OF THAT LEVEL (X-X CANDLES) (DEFAULT 3-9 CANDLES) SO IF APEX TO SHIFT LESS THAN 3 CANDLES OR MORE THAN 9 CANDLES > NOT VALID M/W

3. STRUCTURE BREAK SHIFT: DEFINED AS CLOSE ABOVE APEX OF W, CLOSE BELOW NADIR OF M.

4. the M/W bypasses the min 5 pips rule for lower low or higher high



SPECIAL CASE: R > R M/W

SOMETIMES AFTER A REVERSAL FOR EXAMPLE A BREAK OF ASIA HIGH AND SELL ENTRY, PRICE FORMS A VALID W > THATS A VALID TRADE (REVERSAL OF REVERSAL)

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