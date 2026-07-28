Specification
I am looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 expert.
I already have 3 MT5 trading accounts.
I need someone to:
1. Help me choose a reliable Windows VPS.
2. Connect to my VPS remotely (AnyDesk or TeamViewer).
3. Install 3 MetaTrader 5 terminals.
4. Configure:
- 1 Master Account
- 2 Slave Accounts
5. Install and configure a professional Trade Copier.
6. Copy all trades from the Master account to both Slave accounts.
7. Copy:
- Market Orders
- Pending Orders
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Modifications
- Closing Orders
8. Configure lot size ratio (1:1).
9. Test everything to make sure it works correctly.
10. Record a short video showing me how to use the system.
Please tell me:
- Which Trade Copier you recommend.
- How long the setup will take.
- Your total price.
Only experienced MT5 and VPS specialists please.
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Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0