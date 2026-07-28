I am looking for an experienced MetaTrader 5 expert.





I already have 3 MT5 trading accounts.





I need someone to:





1. Help me choose a reliable Windows VPS.

2. Connect to my VPS remotely (AnyDesk or TeamViewer).

3. Install 3 MetaTrader 5 terminals.

4. Configure:

- 1 Master Account

- 2 Slave Accounts

5. Install and configure a professional Trade Copier.

6. Copy all trades from the Master account to both Slave accounts.

7. Copy:

- Market Orders

- Pending Orders

- Stop Loss

- Take Profit

- Modifications

- Closing Orders

8. Configure lot size ratio (1:1).

9. Test everything to make sure it works correctly.

10. Record a short video showing me how to use the system.





Please tell me:

- Which Trade Copier you recommend.

- How long the setup will take.

- Your total price.





Only experienced MT5 and VPS specialists please.