MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor (MQL5) for XAUUSD.
Strategy:
1. Trend Filter (H1)
- EMA 20, EMA 50 and EMA 200.
- Buy only when EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200 and price is above EMA200.
- Sell only when EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200 and price is below EMA200.
2. Confirmation (M15)
- M15 trend must confirm the H1 trend before taking any trade.
3. Entry (M5)
- Wait for price to pull back to EMA20 only.
- After touching EMA20, wait for a confirmation candle.
- Enter only after the confirmation candle closes.
- No repainting logic.
4. Stop Loss
- Previous swing low for Buy.
- Previous swing high for Sell.
5. Take Profit
- Default Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.
- Optional Trailing Stop (ON/OFF).
6. Risk Management
- Adjustable risk per trade (0.25%, 0.5%, 1%, 2%).
- Auto lot size based on stop loss.
- Only one open trade at a time.
- Maximum 3 losing trades per day then stop trading for the day.
7. Filters
- Adjustable spread filter.
- Trading time filter (London and New York sessions).
- Magic Number input.
- Push notification on every trade.
8. Inputs
- EMA periods.
- Risk %.
- Trading sessions.
- Spread filter.
- Stop Loss.
- Take Profit.
- Trailing Stop.
- Magic Number.
Requirements:
- Clean and well-structured MQL5 source code (.mq5).
- Compiled EX5 file.
- Bug fixing support after delivery.
- The EA must work on MT5 with VT Markets.
Please provide your price, delivery time, and examples of similar MT5 Expert Advisors you have developed.
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Project information
Budget
100 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 7 to 15 day(s)
Customer
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