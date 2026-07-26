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MT5 Global Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager for Manual Trades

MQL5 Experts

Specification

MT5 Global Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager for Manual Trades

I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that manages ONLY existing manual trades.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

- Works only on the current chart symbol (example: XAUUSD).
- Supports Hedging accounts.
- Detects all manually opened market positions.
- Never opens trades automatically.
- Never closes trades automatically.
- Never places pending orders.
- Never modifies trades on other symbols.
- No trading strategy.
- No Martingale.
- No Grid.
- Lightweight and very fast.

GLOBAL STOP LOSS

- Draw one draggable horizontal Stop Loss line.
- Moving this line with the mouse must instantly update the Stop Loss of ALL open manual positions on the current symbol.
- No confirmation windows.
- No additional clicks.

GLOBAL TAKE PROFIT

- Draw one draggable horizontal Take Profit line.
- Moving this line with the mouse must instantly update the Take Profit of ALL open manual positions on the current symbol.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION

- Any new manual trade opened on the current symbol must automatically inherit the current global Stop Loss.
- Any new manual trade opened on the current symbol must automatically inherit the current global Take Profit.

VISUAL BEHAVIOR

The Stop Loss and Take Profit lines must behave like TradingView order lines.

- Smooth mouse dragging.
- Instant response.
- Always visible.
- Easy to grab and move.

INFORMATION PANEL

Display a small panel showing:

- Number of managed positions.
- Current Global Stop Loss.
- Current Global Take Profit.

PERFORMANCE

The EA must work correctly with:

- 1 position
- 10 positions
- 50 positions
- 100+ positions

without noticeable delay.

PERSISTENCE

After restarting MetaTrader 5, the EA must restore the last Global Stop Loss and Global Take Profit values.

DELIVERABLES

- Source code (.mq5)
- Compiled file (.ex5)

The code must be clean, well organized and commented.

FINAL GOAL

The trader should be able to control the Stop Loss and Take Profit of every manual trade on the current symbol simply by dragging one Stop Loss line and one Take Profit line, similar to TradingView.

IMPORTANT

The EA must NEVER open trades, close trades, or execute any trading strategy. Its only purpose is to synchronize Stop Loss and Take Profit across all manual positions.

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