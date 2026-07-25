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Supply and Demand EA

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

I need a SnD EA. Prefer coder who has previous experience coding SnD EA. PO are based on (CHoCH or BoS) and 3EMA, order block (from my TradingView indicator), area based on Fibonacci. SL options are based on fix pips or zone size; CL is based on candle closing. TP1 and TP2 options are based on fix pips or fix ratio. Canceling PO is based on market structure or Fibonacci. Money management are based on fix volume or fix amount or fix percentage. Including trading timer, licensing quantity or licensing timer.

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Project information

Budget
50 - 250 USD
Deadline
from 15 to 30 day(s)

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(1)
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