Specification
I I would like to create a trading robot based on 2 ema crossing. The robot is pretty simple, it should open buy position when fast ema cross slow ema and vise versa. Also it should use martingale after the loss position. It should has expiration period inside the code and alerts l.
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Project information
Budget
50 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0