MQL5 Indicators Forex
Specification
I am looking to convert my existing TradingView Pine Script (v5) strategy into an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.
Strategy Details:
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Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)
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Timeframe: 15-minute
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Strategy Logic:
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The strategy is based on a breakout concept.
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Anchor Candle: The base calculation starts from the Specified Candle
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Entry Window: The EA should only look for entries As Per Indicator
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Risk Management: The strategy requires a fixed 1:3 Reward-to-Risk (R:R) ratio for all trades.
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Indicators Used: [OSW]
Requirements:
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The code must be well-commented and clean.
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It must be compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester.
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I require the full source code (.mq5 file).
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Accuracy is crucial; the logic must match my original TradingView strategy performance.
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0