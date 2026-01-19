MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
I’m looking for a skilled MQL5 developer to help build and manage an automated trading system that bridges TradingView custom indicator alerts to an Exness MT5 account. This role involves capturing Buy/Sell signals and lot sizes from TradingView webhooks, processing them with a Python listener, and executing orders on MT5 hosted on a 24/7 VPS. The ideal candidate will ensure accurate trades, reliable execution, proper logging, and seamless integration with TradingView alerts. Experience with MQL5, MT5 APIs, webhook setups, and automated trading systems is essential.
Project information
Budget
30 - 60 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0