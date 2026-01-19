Similar orders

Create a New or Modify the Existing EA with Below Requirements for XAUUSD/Gold 30 - 40 USD Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request. 1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time 2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days 3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years 4. 2 bots Need to be created Bot 1 with attached

Update for 4 indicator 30+ USD I need someone to modify 4 indicators. gann zig zag2 = convert to mtf EquityLine samt StopOutLine = Add X Distance for text. last fibo week new = Color filled and add midle line , show the rectangle only for the current week

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades 30 - 200 USD Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and

Modify an existing EA 50+ USD I would like an experienced developer to work with. I have an existing EA I would like to modify. The EA works well on demo account but for some reasons, is not profitable on live account. I want an experienced developer to optimise it for a live account. Note: I only have a trial version of the EA, I do not have the source code

MT4 EA Optimization & Backtesting for Prop Firm (Gold + Multi-Pair) 30 - 50 USD I am looking for an experienced MT4 Expert Advisor developer to help backtest and optimize an existing EA for prop firm trading . The EA currently trades Gold (XAUUSD) on M1/M5 , and the goal is to make it low-risk, stable, and prop-firm friendly , while also identifying a more aggressive preset for evaluation phases

MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a

Forex trading bot job 600+ USD I am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar

MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize