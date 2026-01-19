Specification
Existing indicator compiles but does not want to attach to chart anymore, worked previously
Requirements:
Debugging of code so indicator attaches to chart
Original values required to work as they previously worked, no adjustments
Testing of indicator to make sure it attaches to a chart properly
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
8
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1689
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
307
69%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
11
Rating
Projects
18
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
11%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
80
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
15
Rating
Projects
595
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
16
Rating
Projects
19
42%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
3
16%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
49
73%
Arbitration
4
50% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
2
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
50%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
843
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
784
63%
Arbitration
33
27% / 45%
Overdue
23
3%
Free
Published: 1 code
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
Similar orders
An expert advisor base on Fibonachi. 30 - 40 USDHi, I am looking for a good Forex programmer that could build a EA robot , It will have to be built base on fibonachi retracement, 0 , 0.236, 0.382 , 0,5 , 0.618 , 0.786, 1, 1.618 , 2.618, and 3.618, the robot should be able to make me input the fibo numbers myself. stop Loss, T.P
Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USDHello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -
EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USDI need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion .. I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders18
Arbitrage count0