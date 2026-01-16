FreelanceSections

MT5 EA: Breakout + Reversal on Same Levels (Same Trigger Bar) | Source Code Included | $100+

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Description

Hello! I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor that can trade two opposite strategies on the same price levels:

  • BREAKOUT (trend continuation)

  • REVERSAL (pullback / reversal)

Key idea: the EA must allow a fair comparison by using the same Trigger Bar logic for both strategies (touch/break event), so we can backtest different combinations of levels, timeframes, and sessions.

Goals

  • Trade breakouts and reversals using the same levels

  • Compare performance of two antagonistic strategies under identical conditions

  • Use different timeframes and sessions

  • Run strategy tester with multiple combinations of level settings

Inputs / Parameters

  • N — number of bars to calculate High/Low

  • UseSession — enable session-based levels (GMT)

  • SessionType — ASIA / FRANKFURT / LONDON / NY

  • EntryModeCLOSE (enter on next bar after close signal) / LEVEL (pending stop/limit at level)

  • StrategyTypeBREAKOUT / REVERSAL

  • TimeFrame — timeframe used to calculate levels

  • SL_Type — FIXED / ATR / RANGE

  • TP_Type — FIXED / ATR / RANGE (or RR if you prefer; can be discussed)

  • UseTrailing — enable trailing after profit condition

    Entry Logic

    1) BREAKOUT

    • BUY: price breaks above HighRange

    • SELL: price breaks below LowRange

    • Entry:

      • CLOSE → open on the next bar after confirmation close

      • LEVEL → place a pending stop order at the level

    2) REVERSAL (pullback / reversal)

    • BUY: price touches LowRange and returns back above it

    • SELL: price touches HighRange and returns back below it

    • Entry modes same as above (CLOSE or LEVEL)

    SL / TP / Trailing

    • Stop Loss:

      • FIXED (points)

      • ATR (multiplier)

      • RANGE (beyond the range / session boundary)

    • Take Profit:

      • FIXED

      • ATR

      • RANGE or RR (if preferred)

    • Trailing:

      • After reaching profit threshold (e.g., TP level or a defined profit amount), SL trails by TrailingStep

      • BUY: SL = current price - TrailingStep

      • SELL: SL = current price + TrailingStep

      • Example: TP=120, TrailingStep=15 → after TP reached, SL starts at 105 and follows price.

    Backtesting Requirements

    • Same TriggerBar logic for both strategies → fair comparison

    • Ability to test:

      • different TimeFrame values (levels on different price scales)

      • different sessions

      • CLOSE vs LEVEL entries

      • different N and level combinations

    Deliverables

    • Full .mq5 source code (with comments)

    • Compiled .ex5

    • Clean code, inputs grouped, readable structure

    • All rights belong to me (the client):

      • free to use, modify, extend

      • personal or commercial use allowed

    Budget

    $100+ (final price depends on your experience and the quality of implementation)

    When applying, please include

    • Your experience with session-based levels, multi-timeframe calculations, and Strategy Tester

    • 1–2 examples (screenshots or description) of similar EAs you’ve built

    • Estimated delivery time


