Specification
Description
Hello! I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor that can trade two opposite strategies on the same price levels:
-
BREAKOUT (trend continuation)
-
REVERSAL (pullback / reversal)
Key idea: the EA must allow a fair comparison by using the same Trigger Bar logic for both strategies (touch/break event), so we can backtest different combinations of levels, timeframes, and sessions.
Goals
-
Trade breakouts and reversals using the same levels
-
Compare performance of two antagonistic strategies under identical conditions
-
Use different timeframes and sessions
-
Run strategy tester with multiple combinations of level settings
Inputs / Parameters
-
N — number of bars to calculate High/Low
-
UseSession — enable session-based levels (GMT)
-
SessionType — ASIA / FRANKFURT / LONDON / NY
-
EntryMode — CLOSE (enter on next bar after close signal) / LEVEL (pending stop/limit at level)
-
StrategyType — BREAKOUT / REVERSAL
-
TimeFrame — timeframe used to calculate levels
-
SL_Type — FIXED / ATR / RANGE
-
TP_Type — FIXED / ATR / RANGE (or RR if you prefer; can be discussed)
-
UseTrailing — enable trailing after profit condition
Entry Logic
1) BREAKOUT
-
BUY: price breaks above HighRange
-
SELL: price breaks below LowRange
-
Entry:
-
CLOSE → open on the next bar after confirmation close
-
LEVEL → place a pending stop order at the level
-
2) REVERSAL (pullback / reversal)
-
BUY: price touches LowRange and returns back above it
-
SELL: price touches HighRange and returns back below it
-
Entry modes same as above (CLOSE or LEVEL)
SL / TP / Trailing
-
Stop Loss:
-
FIXED (points)
-
ATR (multiplier)
-
RANGE (beyond the range / session boundary)
-
-
Take Profit:
-
FIXED
-
ATR
-
RANGE or RR (if preferred)
-
-
Trailing:
-
After reaching profit threshold (e.g., TP level or a defined profit amount), SL trails by TrailingStep
-
BUY: SL = current price - TrailingStep
-
SELL: SL = current price + TrailingStep
-
Example: TP=120, TrailingStep=15 → after TP reached, SL starts at 105 and follows price.
-
Backtesting Requirements
-
Same TriggerBar logic for both strategies → fair comparison
-
Ability to test:
-
different TimeFrame values (levels on different price scales)
-
different sessions
-
CLOSE vs LEVEL entries
-
different N and level combinations
-
Deliverables
-
Full .mq5 source code (with comments)
-
Compiled .ex5
-
Clean code, inputs grouped, readable structure
-
All rights belong to me (the client):
-
free to use, modify, extend
-
personal or commercial use allowed
-
Budget
$100+ (final price depends on your experience and the quality of implementation)
When applying, please include
-
Your experience with session-based levels, multi-timeframe calculations, and Strategy Tester
-
1–2 examples (screenshots or description) of similar EAs you’ve built
-
Estimated delivery time
-