Description

Hello! I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor that can trade two opposite strategies on the same price levels:

BREAKOUT (trend continuation)

REVERSAL (pullback / reversal)

Key idea: the EA must allow a fair comparison by using the same Trigger Bar logic for both strategies (touch/break event), so we can backtest different combinations of levels, timeframes, and sessions.

Goals

Trade breakouts and reversals using the same levels

Compare performance of two antagonistic strategies under identical conditions

Use different timeframes and sessions

Run strategy tester with multiple combinations of level settings

Inputs / Parameters