FreelanceSections

Pilot RSI

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Theory :

The original calculation of RSI is (in short) the following :

Add the changes up and changes  down. From those sums, we can then calculate the RSI (Relative Strength Index). At that particular step Welles Wilder used what sometimes is called Wilders EM for smoother results, And that gives us space to [produce all sort of different RSIs by using different types of smoothing at the final step

This version :

It is using super smoother for RSI calculation. It produces results similar to RSX (that was invented by Mark Jurik) but the differences are significant enough to have it as a separate type of RSI

Also, this version is adding pivot calculation to such RSI. Pivots are calculated from the RSI itself, and you have 4 possible types that can be displayed :

  • display pivot only
  • display pivot and 1st level support and resistance
  • display pivot and 1st and 2nd level support and resistance
  • display pivot and 1st and 2nd and 3rd level support and resistance

The time frame selected, is used for pivots only (that time frame is used as "delimiter" for pivots). The RSI is always calculated as current time frame

Usage :

You can use it as any other RSI


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(392)
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
13%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(4)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
13
Developer 13
Rating
(57)
Projects
82
24%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
14
Developer 14
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(7)
Projects
9
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
(6)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(539)
Projects
620
33%
Arbitration
36
39% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
20
Developer 20
Rating
(247)
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
21
Developer 21
Rating
(23)
Projects
24
67%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
4%
Working
Published: 2 codes
22
Developer 22
Rating
(1)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Developer 23
Rating
(3)
Projects
6
67%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Developer 25
Rating
(1)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
5
20% / 40%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
26
Developer 26
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
27
Developer 27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Developer 28
Rating
(329)
Projects
394
53%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
28
7%
Loaded
29
Developer 29
Rating
(294)
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
30
Developer 30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Developer 31
Rating
(8)
Projects
12
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
25%
Working
32
Developer 32
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA to generate Lots and is slightly positive after spreads and commissions 70 - 80 USD
**IMPORTANT** Please only reach out with a detailed message about the approximate rules of the strategy AND if you have a confirmed performance and can deliver this task. I will test the EA and/or the strategy. It is also fine if you just explain the strategy that can be used. I would be happy to trade it manually, but it needs to make sense and achieve the above goals. We can negotiate a significantly higher
SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USD
اسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USD
Hello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal
Adding trailing stop loss to four expert advisors MetaTrader 5 30+ USD
Hello, My budget is $30, for all job I have four expert advisors on MetaTrader 5. I want to add a trailing stop loss to all four experts in the same way, based on the stop loss percentage. For example, If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 100%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 10 points, and so on. If I
An Expert based on Trend Line t entry with MA Cross 30 - 50 USD
Ai 1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend. 2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time 3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all 4. TP, break even after 2 pips (customisable)& SL option
Scalper in life 100+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =
Zoroe 30+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD H1 Auto Trading Bot | //| Works on MT5 Desktop / VPS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double LotSize = 0.1; input int StopLossPoints = 200; input int TakeProfitPoints = 400; input int MagicNumber = 777; int emaHandle;
Dessy to make profits 40+ USD
Trading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly. Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Project information

Budget
30 - 3090 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0