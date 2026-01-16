MQL5 Experts
Specification
I’m looking for a profitable MT5 grid EA with strict risk controls and a clear focus on preventing account wipeouts.
It can operate on any symbol, as long as capital preservation is the main priority.
I’m interested in buying both the EA and its full source code if it meets my criteria. Let me know if you offer something like this.
It can operate on any symbol, as long as capital preservation is the main priority.
I’m interested in buying both the EA and its full source code if it meets my criteria. Let me know if you offer something like this.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Busy
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
12
17%
Arbitration
12
17% / 50%
Overdue
3
25%
Free
Published: 12 articles
10
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
12
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
17
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
394
53%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
28
7%
Loaded
19
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
100%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USDاسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USDHello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
Scalper in life 100+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =
Zoroe 30+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD H1 Auto Trading Bot | //| Works on MT5 Desktop / VPS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double LotSize = 0.1; input int StopLossPoints = 200; input int TakeProfitPoints = 400; input int MagicNumber = 777; int emaHandle;
Dessy to make profits 40+ USDTrading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly. Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders31
Arbitrage count0