MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Long-term opportunity
I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work.
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator.
⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job.
You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself.
Please review the image attached below for visual reference of the expected behavior.
Strategy requirements
Trend continuation only (no reversals)
Sell at confirmed lower highs in downtrends
Buy at confirmed higher lows in uptrends
Confirmation-based logic (no prediction)
Mandatory rules
❌ No repainting
❌ No signal shifting
❌ No future candles / bar-index tricks
Signals fixed after candle close
Same behavior in tester, visual mode, and live
Important
You must clearly explain the strategy rules
I will verify correct functionality before placing any deposit
Deliverables
Compiled MT5 indicator
Full .mq5 source code (ownership transferred)
