I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work.

I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator.

⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job.

You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself.

Please review the image attached below for visual reference of the expected behavior.

Strategy requirements

Trend continuation only (no reversals)

Sell at confirmed lower highs in downtrends

Buy at confirmed higher lows in uptrends

Confirmation-based logic (no prediction)

Mandatory rules

❌ No repainting

❌ No signal shifting

❌ No future candles / bar-index tricks

Signals fixed after candle close

Same behavior in tester, visual mode, and live

Important

You must clearly explain the strategy rules

I will verify correct functionality before placing any deposit

Deliverables

Compiled MT5 indicator

Full .mq5 source code (ownership transferred)

Long-term opportunity