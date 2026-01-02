Please convert Pine Script code into an MT5 EA. The original code is 8 lines in total.





A Buy trade should be closed by a Sell signal and vice versa. Add a toggle to turn this on or off.



Also please add controls for lot volume, lot by % of equity, magic number, stop loss, take profit, trailing start, trailing stop, trailing step, and breakeven with trailing.



Additionally, it should be configured to be able to trade on 1 second, 5 second, 10 second, 15 second, 30, second, and 45 second timeframes, plus all the standard mt5 timeframes. Also custom timeframes (custom seconds/minutes). There should be an option in the EA to select which timeframe that it trades on, and this would override whatever timeframe is on the chart/strategy tester.



Add an optional higher timeframe filter. For example only open a Buy trade on the 15 second timeframe if there is also a Buy signal on the 5 minute timeframe.



The EA should be able to backtest and live trade properly with no issues. Please remain available to attend to any potential bugs/improvements in the first days after delivery of the product.





If you are able to get this job done quickly, ask me for the code and I will provide it to you.



