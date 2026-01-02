FreelanceSections

Specification

Please convert Pine Script code into an MT5 EA. The original code is 8 lines in total.


A Buy trade should be closed by a Sell signal and vice versa. Add a toggle to turn this on or off.

Also please add controls for lot volume, lot by % of equity, magic number, stop loss, take profit, trailing start, trailing stop, trailing step, and breakeven with trailing. 

Additionally, it should be configured to be able to trade on 1 second, 5 second, 10 second, 15 second, 30, second, and 45 second timeframes, plus all the standard mt5 timeframes. Also custom timeframes (custom seconds/minutes). There should be an option in the EA to select which timeframe that it trades on, and this would override whatever timeframe is on the chart/strategy tester.

Add an optional higher timeframe filter. For example only open a Buy trade on the 15 second timeframe if there is also a Buy signal on the 5 minute timeframe.

The EA should be able to backtest and live trade properly with no issues. Please remain available to attend to any potential bugs/improvements in the first days after delivery of the product.


If you are able to get this job done quickly, ask me for the code and I will provide it to you.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(428)
Projects
622
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(12)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
7
0% / 71%
Overdue
3
23%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
100%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
