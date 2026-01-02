FreelanceSections

GoldTrade EA

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

تمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*:

---

*Job Title:*  
*MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit*

---

*Description:*  
I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*.

*Main Features:*

- *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade  
- *Timeframe*: M5  
- *Symbol*: XAUUSD (Gold)  
- *Max Daily Loss*: 3% of balance  
   - EA must auto-stop trading for the rest of the day if hit  
   - EA resumes automatically the next trading day  
- *Take Profits*:  
   - TP1: Close 40%, move SL to small profit (break-even + buffer)  
   - TP2: Close 30%, move SL to TP1  
   - Remaining 30%: Use trailing stop, close if strong reversal happens  
- *Trading Hours*:  
   - Only during London and New York sessions  
   - Avoid NY lunch break (optional)  
   - Optional: avoid high-impact news time  

*Deliverables:*

- Clean and optimized .mq5 and .ex5 files  
- User-friendly inputs for TP, SL, lot %, session times  
- Includes daily reset logic  
- Works with prop firm risk rules  
- Backtest capable

*Optional:*  
- Strategy recommendation for entries (VWAP, order blocks, trend) Smart Money Concepts - Scalping Setup)

1. Entry Logic (شرط الدخول):

• For BUY: 1.  Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the upside (breaks a recent Swing High).

2.  Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created during that move.

3.  EA places a Buy Limit order at the top of the FVG.

• For SELL: 1.  Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the downside (breaks a recent Swing Low).

2.  Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created.

3.  EA places a Sell Limit order at the bottom of the FVG.

2. Filter (الفلتر لضمان الجودة):

• Trend Filter: Only take Buy trades if price is above the 200 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and Sell trades if below it.


Files:

TXT
text.txt
1.3 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
155
20%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
15
10%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Loaded
5
Developer 5
Rating
(622)
Projects
974
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD
Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USD
Signal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD
Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD
Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Converting ex4 file into mq4 file and modifications 100 - 350 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer. Task: EX4 → MQ4 recovery Modify EA logic Convert MQ4 → MQ5 (fully working) Must understand MT4 vs MT5 differences and deliver clean, tested code. This is a paid job, with possible follow-up work if things go well. DM me with your experience and examples of similar work
I want to create a simple trading robot using parabolic, adx and OSMA. 30 USD
This EA uses the inbuilt indicators to execute trades. It follows the simple rules of buy signal and sell signal.It will be independent of each other. The same rule follows for each
Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD
Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started
EA for account Protection 50+ USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Need new EA to be developed according to my requirement 30 - 150 USD
1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with the specified period (InpMATrendPeriod). If the current EMA value is greater than the previous one, the trend is seen as growing (ema_current > ema_previous). Alternatively, if current EMA is

Project information

Budget
40+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0