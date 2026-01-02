Specification
*Job Title:*
*MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit*
*Description:*
I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*.
*Main Features:*
- *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade
- *Timeframe*: M5
- *Symbol*: XAUUSD (Gold)
- *Max Daily Loss*: 3% of balance
- EA must auto-stop trading for the rest of the day if hit
- EA resumes automatically the next trading day
- *Take Profits*:
- TP1: Close 40%, move SL to small profit (break-even + buffer)
- TP2: Close 30%, move SL to TP1
- Remaining 30%: Use trailing stop, close if strong reversal happens
- *Trading Hours*:
- Only during London and New York sessions
- Avoid NY lunch break (optional)
- Optional: avoid high-impact news time
*Deliverables:*
- Clean and optimized .mq5 and .ex5 files
- User-friendly inputs for TP, SL, lot %, session times
- Includes daily reset logic
- Works with prop firm risk rules
- Backtest capable
*Optional:*
- Strategy recommendation for entries (VWAP, order blocks, trend) Smart Money Concepts - Scalping Setup)
1. Entry Logic (شرط الدخول):
• For BUY: 1. Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the upside (breaks a recent Swing High).
2. Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created during that move.
3. EA places a Buy Limit order at the top of the FVG.
• For SELL: 1. Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the downside (breaks a recent Swing Low).
2. Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created.
3. EA places a Sell Limit order at the bottom of the FVG.
2. Filter (الفلتر لضمان الجودة):
• Trend Filter: Only take Buy trades if price is above the 200 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and Sell trades if below it.
•
Project information
Budget
40+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0