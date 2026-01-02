تمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*:





---





*Job Title:*

*MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit*





---





*Description:*

I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*.





*Main Features:*





- *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade

- *Timeframe*: M5

- *Symbol*: XAUUSD (Gold)

- *Max Daily Loss*: 3% of balance

- EA must auto-stop trading for the rest of the day if hit

- EA resumes automatically the next trading day

- *Take Profits*:

- TP1: Close 40%, move SL to small profit (break-even + buffer)

- TP2: Close 30%, move SL to TP1

- Remaining 30%: Use trailing stop, close if strong reversal happens

- *Trading Hours*:

- Only during London and New York sessions

- Avoid NY lunch break (optional)

- Optional: avoid high-impact news time





*Deliverables:*





- Clean and optimized .mq5 and .ex5 files

- User-friendly inputs for TP, SL, lot %, session times

- Includes daily reset logic

- Works with prop firm risk rules

- Backtest capable





*Optional:*

- Strategy recommendation for entries (VWAP, order blocks, trend) Smart Money Concepts - Scalping Setup)

1. Entry Logic (شرط الدخول):

• For BUY: 1. Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the upside (breaks a recent Swing High).

2. Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created during that move.

3. EA places a Buy Limit order at the top of the FVG.

• For SELL: 1. Price creates a Market Structure Break (MSB) to the downside (breaks a recent Swing Low).

2. Wait for a Fair Value Gap (FVG) to be created.

3. EA places a Sell Limit order at the bottom of the FVG.

2. Filter (الفلتر لضمان الجودة):

• Trend Filter: Only take Buy trades if price is above the 200 EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and Sell trades if below it.

•