MQL5 Experts
Specification
Requirements Specification for the development of the Expert Advisor, in the latest version of MetaTrader 5 including the source code.
1. The idea of the trading system is as follows: market entries are performed when a new renko box is created in the current trend direction using an indicator from Trading view.
Indicator Name: Renko Candles Overlay Published By: LonesomeTheBlue
Code Available In: Pine Script which is attached
Similar orders
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USDThis is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
XML FILE-Deriv Bot 30+ USDI need an edit and modification done to a deriv bot, who has experience in same, please reach out, Currently I have a system that only martingales on new signal but I want it immediately after a loss and then switch to ping pong
Project information
Budget
100 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0