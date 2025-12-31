Similar orders

Writing of an Expert Advisor for Asia and London Buy side or Sell side liquidity sweeps. 30 - 100 USD I want to develop and EA first to use for back testing, then to use for trading. This will be done on the 15 min timeframe. The EA must Identify sessions highs and lows with specific timings (Asian, London, NY), Place three EMA and ensure that the 50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages are in order to give directional bias Sell bias = 50 below the 100, which is below the 200 Buy bias = 50 above the 100, which is

MT4 EA for IG – Forex Majors Trend-Pullback (EMA/RSI/ATR) + Strict Risk Controls + Adaptive Logic 30 - 100 USD I need an experienced MQL4 developer to build a robust, conservative MT4 EA designed to trade Forex major pairs on IG . This is for long-term use with controlled drawdown — no martingale/grid/hedging . Platform / Broker Platform: MT4 Broker: IG Must work with: 5-digit pricing, variable spreads, slippage, and IG’s execution constraints Symbols (Majors only) EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD (configurable

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

I want to create a simple trading robot using parabolic, adx and OSMA. 30 USD This EA uses the inbuilt indicators to execute trades. It follows the simple rules of buy signal and sell signal.It will be independent of each other. The same rule follows for each

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according

An expert advisor based on 15 minute candle range 50 - 100 USD This is a reversal strategy based on the range of a 15 minute candle. Functions of the EA · Draw a range (high to low) of a specified 15 minute candle e.g. 15:00 (of course this can be 3 x 5 minute candles. The trade is taken in the 5 minute chart so this might be easier) · Compare the range of this candle to the value of the Daily ATR – the range must be a certain percentage of the Daily ATR e.g. 20%

XAUUSD Gold EA Project: 20+ Systems, Sharpe 4.2 High-Profit Gold EA Wanted: 20+ Strategies, Institutional-Grade Metrics 50 - 100 USD 1. Background & MQL5 Journey: ¿Cuéntame un poco sobre tu background en trading algorítmico y qué te emociona de crear EAs de alto rendimiento? 2. Experience: ¿Cuáles son 2-3 EAs destacados que has creado (mercados, Sharpe, PF, señales/backtests)? 3. Institutional Results: ¿Puedes lograr Sharpe ≥3.0, PF >2.5, <10% DD en XAUUSD? ¿Qué te da confianza? 4. Demo EA: ¿Tienes una señal de EA top (MQL5/Myfxbook) con 100+

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

We are looking for a professional MQL5 developer to create an advanced scalping EA 30+ USD Project description: Development of a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor (EA), optimized for small capital accounts (starting from 50 USD) with 1:30 leverage on the IC Markets broker platform. The EA should be ready for use on both demo and live accounts, with pre-optimized settings, but with the flexibility to adjust all parameters. Mandatory technical requirements (all must be demonstrated in a working demo)