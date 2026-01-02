MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need an MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD only.
Strategy:
- Low risk trading
- Works on M15 and H1
- Trend + pullback or swing style
- One trade at a time
- No martingale, no grid
Risk Management:
- Risk per trade: 1% (adjustable)
- Stop Loss and Take Profit must be included
- Trailing stop optional
I need a custom MT5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD scalping.
Trading style:
- Scalping only
- XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Works on MT5
- Timeframes: M1 and M5
- Trades only during London and New York sessions
Rules:
- Low risk strategy
- One trade at a time
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedging
Risk Management:
- Adjustable risk per trade (default 0.5% – 1%)
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Optional trailing stop
- Max trades per day (adjustable)
Other requirements:
- Spread and slippage filter
- Works on cent and standard accounts
- News filter (optional but preferred)
- Clean code and stable execution
Delivery:
- Full source code (.mq5)
- Compiled EA (.ex5)
- Set files (.set)
- Installation and usage guide
Please share your experience with MT5 scalping EAs for XAUUSD.
- Works on cent and standard accounts
- Adjustable lot size
- News filter optional
- Source code (.mq5) included
Please provide set files and installation guide.
Evil trader 30+ USDTrading bot using resistance for is strategy with no taking to much of risk on the lots size making it the best trading tp for me to use and also no when to trade and when not to
1441 30+ USD444fwefwefw jlklklklklklklklklkeaNRFNEWM EWQJEWQIOREJEWQKLFDNMKLFD.MDW/LFDK.MEWFDLK;EMFWEKLMFWELKFREWNMFNDM,VSDV/S.DAFLMWEO;RWEJRPWOEJWE09PUJR9O EJ WKEWMK F FMKDSMKF SDEWJWJ [Q\ /QLDKNQNDQPIUHQD.Q,DMASDOAIFDA,M DFA AAS,KFDJNLOFD NOIFDJNFDAS NKNLOASJOFIKJD ASOIJFISFNKSNF SFSNOIWWQJ-0I[PKEM DAI-0IK-0DQMDQ NDACAI-0 I- EKQ;LDN0912KDMMOIKM Cdjoiasd f09wilf d qkdfokawsd-09fdkdadsomfasdlkkf-0 q[pkkd-0]q2kda\fld
MT5 EA required with SMC strategy 40 - 80 USDSignal Logic - Swing points detected correctly (Fractals or N-bar) - BOS triggers only on bar close beyond swing level (+ optional min break distance) - FVG zones detected correctly (3-candle gap) and stored with clear boundaries - FVG invalidation works as configured (full fill / partial fill / timeout) Entry & Execution - Entry only after BOS (if enabled) and on return to active FVG zone - Bar-close confirmation
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USDHi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USDHello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
Convert Pinescript indicator to mql5 code 30 - 100 USDI have 3 pine script of trading view and want to convert it into mql5 code. basically it has 2 script and in that one script I use 2 different ways. so here is 3 stratagy that can work in one code mql5 and I can use in mt5
